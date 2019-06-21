India News These satellite pictures show why Chennai is facing severe water crisis Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that groundwater levels have depleted due to drought and deficient monsoon but claimed the issue was not as big as the media claims. A satellite image of Puzhal reservoir in Chennai on June 15, 2018, (left) and image the reservoir on April 6, 2019, shows the depletion of lakes in the state. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies via AP) This June 15, 2019, image shows Puzhal reservoir in Chennai during the drought. The Tamil Nadu government said it was largely dependent on ground water to meet their requirements till the onset of northeast monsoon in October. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies via AP) This June 15, 2018, Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Puzhal reservoir in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that groundwater levels have depleted due to drought and deficient monsoon but claimed the issue was not as big as the media was claiming. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies via AP) This June 15, 2018 image shows Chembarambakkam Lake in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani acknowledged that Tamil Nadu was facing the worst-ever drought. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies via AP) Velumani said that deficiencies in some ground water conservation projects were identified at various places, including Chennai, and they were being attended to. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies via AP) Water is being supplied in Chennai through lorries and borewells are being dug in several areas. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies via AP) Meanwhile, Kerala has offered 20 lakh litres of drinking water to Tamil Nadu. CM K Palaniswami will discuss it at a review meeting on Friday and announce 'an appropriate decision' then. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image/Maxar Technologies via AP)