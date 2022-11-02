Severe flooding in Chennai as heavy showers continue
Updated : November 2, 2022 2:30:23 pm
Northeast Monsoon gathered momentum in Chennai today with heavy rain resulting in flooding in several areas in the past 24 hours leading to slow vehicular movement and the deaths of at least two people. (PTI)
Northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. In the past 24 hours, 15 places have recorded very heavy and 21 have reported heavy rainfall.(PTI)
A passenger (blue shirt) of a bus that got stuck in an underpass that was flooded due to heavy rains is rescued by members of the Fire and Rescue department in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Nov.1, 2022. (AP Photo)
Rangarajapuram subway and Ganeshapuram subway in Chennai have been closed due to waterlogging today.(AP Photo)
Movement has slowed down in the city and citizens are facing more trouble as water has entered residential areas in East Avenue, Korattur in Chennai and residents of Kolathur area also suffered from waterlogging due to the incessant rainfall in the city. (PTI)
Municipal Administer Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday held an advisory meeting on safety and relief measures to be taken in connection with heavy showers in the city. (PTI)
Minister of Medical and Public Welfare have also conducted surveys in areas of Chennai, Wirugambakkam Rajamannar Road and Double Tank Road to tackle flooding in the city.(PTI)