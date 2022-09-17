The cheetahs are back: PM Narendra Modi releases the big cats at Kuno National Park
September 17, 2022 1:05:52 pm
September 17, 2022 1:05:52 pm
1 / 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 72nd birthday on September 17, released three cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 11.30 am. (Photo: PMO)
2 / 9
In an address to the nation following the release of cheetahs, PM Modi appealed for patience from the public before visiting the cheetahs. (Photo: PMO)
3 / 9
He began his address to the nation by thanking the Namibia government for their cooperation in Project Cheetah. (Photo: PMO)
4 / 9
"I thank our friendly country Namibia and the government there, with whose cooperation the cheetahs have returned to Indian soil after decades," he said in his speech in Hindi. (Photo: PMO)
5 / 9
PM Modi added that though India declared cheetahs extinct in 1952, it is unfortunate that no constructive efforts were made to reintroduce them for decades. (Photo: PMO)
6 / 9
Referring to the cheetahs as ‘India’s guests’, PM Modi said that India will try its best to follow international guidelines in nurturing them. (Photo: PMO)
7 / 9
In his address, PM Modi also said that said that with the arrival of the cheetahs, the nature-loving consciousness of India has also awakened with full force. (Photo: PMO)
8 / 9
He said, "Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation." (Photo: PMO)
9 / 9
Eight cheetahs had landed in Gwalior from Namibia’s capital Windhoek at around 8 am on September 17, Saturday. (Photo: PMO)