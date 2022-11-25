Massive fire at Chandni Chowk market brought under control after raging overnight
Updated: November 25, 2022 1:21:45 pm
A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Thursday night. Officials said the fire broke out at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (PTI)
“The fire broke out in a shop and later spread to the adjacent shops. Fire officials are trying to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported yet,” said a senior Delhi Fire Services officer. (PTI)
Fire Brigade personnel stand near the burnt shops. (PTI)
Many shops have been gutted in the fire. Visuals from the spot show locals running around as the blaze spread to other buildings. (PTI)
The fire was finally brought under control on Friday morning after raging overnight. (PTI)
In Delhi’s busy Chandni Chowk market, fires are a perpetual worry. Fires tend to break out here every six-eight months, Bhagwan Bansal, general secretary of the Delhi Hindustan Mercantile Association, told The Indian Express. (PTI)
Efforts were made this year to find a solution. In October, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during a visit to the market had said fire tenders and ambulances will be deployed in and around the Chandni Chowk area to deal with any emergency. (PTI)