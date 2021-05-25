Most read
- Adityanath visits Azamgarh, Akhilesh says CM’s trip waste of govt resource
- Beef to goonda Act: Lakshadweep Administrator has UT in turmoil
- Prabhat Jha: ‘Lack of death data prolongs pandemic... survey villages’
- Amid Twitter tussle, next up: deadline by govt to it, Facebook, to appoint officers
- Yaas to turn very severe, may make landfall near Balasore: Met
- Ensure Bengal violence culprits punished without exception: 146 former judges, bureaucrats write to President
- IICF submits Ayodhya mosque map plan for approval
- UP: Almost a third of new Covid cases from five worst-hit dists
- Centre allows walk-ins for 18+ at govt vaccine centres, admits digital divide
Centre allows walk-ins for 18+, but are there enough vaccines?Updated: May 25, 2021 12:50:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesNotices to Cong leaders in 'toolkit' case, Sambit Patra may be summoned
- Three names shortlisted for CBI chief post
- EntertainmentThe Family Man 2 directors Raj and DK respond as Tamil Nadu seeks ban on show: 'Have utmost respect towards Tamil people and culture'
- EntertainmentHappy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: From Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke To Zakhm, revisiting his 8 films as a child actor
- Trending'Are aliens coming?': Bengaluru residents witness rare halo around the sun, photos go viral
- Trending'Natural jugaad': Video of old man wearing neem and tulsi mask goes viral
- SportsRedeemer of lost causes: Luis Suarez
- SportsWhat happened to Novak Djokovic’s mission to transform pro tennis?
- OpinionTowards a more equitable post-pandemic growth
- 3 lakh Covid deaths: how far is second wave peak?
- LifestyleCOVID 19: How zinc may help protect against coronavirus
- TechnologyShift in stance: WhatsApp says won’t limit functionality