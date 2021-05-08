1 / 10

A security person stands guard near barricades placed at the Rajpath construction site, where the Modi government's Central Vista Development Project revamp has begun. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista - the power corridor of the country - envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)