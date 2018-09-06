Celebrations erupt as Supreme Court decriminalises consensual gay sex
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Telangana CM KCR dissolves assembly, seeks fresh mandate
- Elgaar Parishad case: Supreme Court extends house arrest of five activists till September 12
- Supreme Court legalises homosexuality: All you need to know about the historic verdict
- Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Many states hit as upper-caste members protest SC/ST Act amendment
- Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman hold talks with US counterparts ahead of 2+2 dialogue
- EntertainmentNamaste England trailer: Arjun and Parineeti starrer is your quintessential Bollywood rom-com
- EntertainmentHalkaa movie review: A simple tale with good intentions
- EntertainmentCelebs hail SC verdict on Section 377: Karan Johar calls it 'a historical judgment'
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Maldives vacation continues
- SportsFrequent changes put players under pressure
- SportsSix toes, seven wonders: Swapna lives her dream
- SportsSourabh Choudhary smashes junior record
- TechnologyVivo V11 Pro with 6GB RAM launched: Price in India, features and specifications
- TechnologyRedmi 6 Pro first impressions: Another Redmi phone is here, but for a higher price
- TechnologySamsung's foldable phone will have a 7.3-inch OLED display: Report
- LifestyleSleeping for six to eight hours best for the heart
Advertisement