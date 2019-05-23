India News Celebrations break out as Modi 2.0 wave sweeps most of India As the trends came in, pointing to another tenure of Narendra Modi as prime minister, celebrations broke out in the BJP's party offices across the country with people dancing to the sounds of drums. Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP is set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 51, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.(Express photo: Javed Raja) As the trends came in, pointing to another tenure of Modi as prime minister, celebrations broke out in the BJP's party offices across the country with people dancing to the sounds of drums. (Express photo: Partha Paul) As votes for the seven-phase Parliamentary polls were counted on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress Party was leading in 25 of 42 seats of West Bengal while BJP was ahead in 15, up from two it held in 2014. The Left was wiped out in the state, once its citadel. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) The counting exercise is on in over 4,000 counting centres amid concerns raised by opposition parties over alleged tampering of EVMs. They have asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Hawan going on at Congress office in New Delhi on Thursday. In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats, leaving the Congress with an all-time low of 44 seats against the 206 it won in 2009. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) In Delhi, BJP is leading in all 7 seats as votes get divided between AAP and Congress. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) The trends of the ruling party's leads were in sync with the exit polls, most of which predicted that the NDA would be on course to retain power for a second term. (Express photo) The BJP-Shiv Sena combine was ahead in 44 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, appeared to have got an unassailable lead in around half a dozen seats, as per early trends. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)