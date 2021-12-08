4 / 7

General Rawat was commissioned in the Gorkha regiment in 1978, after being awarded the Sword of Honour at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control with China, and a Rashtriya Rifles sector in Kashmir as a Brigadier. He commanded an infantry division in Kashmir and a corps in Eastern Command, before serving as the Southern Army Commander and the Vice Chief of Army Staff..