India News BSF jawan killed by Bangla guards at flag meeting laid to rest The flag meeting was called after Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel took three Indian fishermen into custody. At a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border, a BSF jawan was killed and another injured after Bangladesh border guards opened fire at them on Thursday. The flag meeting was called after Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel took three Indian fishermen into custody. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) A wreath laying ceremony was organised for paying tributes to the jawan, Vijay Bhan Singh, in Behrampur's 117 Battalion BSF in Roshanbagh. After the ceremony, the body was sent to the jawan's home town in Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Vijay Bhan Singh, 51, was a resident of Chamaroli Sadupr village in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. He was survived by his wife and two sons. He had joined the BSF in 1990. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The incident set off alarm bells in the Indian security establishment with senior BSF officers rushing to the spot. While Indian officials called the BGB action “high handedness”, BSF chief V K Johri spoke to his counterpart Major General Shafeenul Islam over the hotline. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The BGB Director General assured Johri of a thorough probe into the incident, said officials. Security has also been stepped up all along the 4,096-km Indo-Bangla border, which for years has remained cordial between the two countries. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) According to the BSF, three Indian fishermen were fishing in the Padma river in the border area. Two of them later returned and approached the BSF post in Kakmarichar stating that the BGB had apprehended them all. The BGB had released two fishermen to call the BSF for a flag meeting. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The BGB trooper allegedly fired from his AK-47 rifle and shot Vijay Bhan Singh in the head while constable Rajvir Yadav sustained bullet injuries on his hand. Singh died on the boat while Yadav saved the boat from sinking and managed to bring it to the Indian side. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)