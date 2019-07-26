India News BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Friday took oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, right, administers the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister of the in Bengaluru. (AP) BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa, center, greets party leaders as he arrives to take oath of office as Chief Minister of Karnataka. (AP Photo) This is the fourth stint for Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister– the last one was after the May 2018 Assembly polls, when he barely lasted three days after being sworn in. (AP) Yeddyurappa is dependent now on the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly accepting the resignation of as many as 12 Congress MLAs and three JDS MLAs – whose absence from the legislature helped the BJP win the trust – in order to survive in office longer than before. (AP) Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa greets veteran army officer on his arrival to pay tribute to Kargil war martyrs on the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Bengaluru. (PTI)