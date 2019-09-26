India News RIP Boman Kohinoor: Mumbai’s famed Britannia restaurant loses its beloved diamond Mumbai’s popular restaurateur, Boman Kohinoor, the co-owner of Iranian-Parsi cafe Britannia & Co at Ballard Pier, died Wednesday at the city’s Parsee General Hospital. Mumbai’s popular restaurateur, Boman Kohinoor, the co-owner of Iranian-Parsi cafe Britannia & Co at Ballard Pier, died Wednesday at the city’s Parsee General Hospital. (Express photo: Janak Rathod) Boman was 97 year old. (Express photo: Janak Rathod) The iconic eatery was set up in 1923 by Rashid Kohinoor, whose family fled from Iran to avoid religious persecution and settled in Mumbai the year Boman Kohinoor was born. (Express photo: Janak Rathod) Boman took charge of the restaurant at a young age after his father died in an accident. (Express photo: Janak Rathod) For several years, Boman was the genial face of the restaurant. He was often seen chatting with visitors, recommending what should they order, sharing anecdotes and cracking jokes.(Express photo: Janak Rathod) The restaurant which initially served continental food had introduced Parsi cuisine later. (Express photo: Janak Rathod)