Before coming to India, the Crown Prince was in Pakistan for two days amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Pulwama terror attack last week, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. In this photo released by the Press Information Department, Pakistani President Arif Alvi, right, meets with visiting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at presidential palace in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Press Information Department, via AP)