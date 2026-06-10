Bomb threat at PMC office in Pune building evacuated, search underway
The bomb threat mail allegedly threatened blasts also at the state Legislative Assembly complex and the RSS headquarters in Nagpur
June 10, 2026 14:32 IST
June 10, 2026 14:32 IST
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The headquarters of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Shivajinagar received a bomb threat via email (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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Sent under the name of the ‘Khalistan National Army’, an armed separatist group, the threat has put the state security apparatus on high alert (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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The threat allegedly stated that a bomb had been planted to target the Pune Mayor’s office (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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The PMC building is situated in a busy area of Shivajinagar, adjacent to the PMC Metro station, making it one of the city’s busiest administrative and transit hubs (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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Following the warning, civic officials informed the police, prompting local police personnel and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to rush to the premises (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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As a precaution, employees and visitors were evacuated from the main building while the area was searched (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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Sources revealed that the email’s contents extended far beyond Pune, threatening to trigger blasts at major political hubs across Maharashtra (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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The other locations mentioned in the threat allegedly include the Vidhan Bhavan (state Legislative Assembly complex) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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Considering the contents of the mail, various agencies, including the police, Anti Terrorist Squad, and other Central government authorities, are looking into the case, officials said (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)
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The police are verifying whether the threat was a hoax or was actually linked to the separatist group, sources said (Source: Photo by Arul Horizon)