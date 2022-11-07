BJP releases song and slogan for Gujarat Assembly polls
Updated: November 7, 2022 2:52:57 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the BJP’s campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls on Sunday, by launching party slogan and song. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Today, BJP state president C R Paatil along with Home minister Harsh Sanghavi and BJP general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela launched party's election campaign slogan and song at Kamalam (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
PM Modi started the campaign with a new slogan “We have made this Gujarat”. Shown here is BJP Gujarat Gen secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela posing for a picture with a cutout of PM Narendra Modi at Kamalam on Monday (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Also shown here are BJP women's wing workers posing for a picture with a cutout of PM Narendra Modi at Kamalam on Monday after the release of party's election campaign slogan and song. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran )
The BJP’s peak performance in Gujarat came in the December 2002 elections under Modi, when the party had bagged 127 of the total 182 seats. BJP state chief C R Paatil is seen here posing for a picture (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
PM Modi' speech set the tone for the BJP’s campaign in a triangular contest with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seen as an outsider. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Outside the party headquarters in Gandhinagar on Monday, there was a sale of BJP's flag and other merchandise for party supporters (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The Gujarat elections will be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5, with the results on December 8. The BJP has won six consecutive assembly elections in the state since 1995. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)