In pictures: BJP workers queue up to wish Amit Shah on his birthday
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Bribery case: CBI arrests investigating officer who reports to special director Rakesh Asthana
- Congress has not declared Rahul Gandhi as its PM candidate for 2019: P Chidambaram
- Kerala nun rape case: Priest who gave statement against Bishop Franco found dead in Jalandhar
- The lone Dalit voice of rationality in this settlement colony near Sabarimala
- Amritsar tragedy: Alerted people 10 times not to stand on tracks, says mela organiser
- EntertainmentKapil Sharma confirms his wedding with Ginni Chatrath
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor is a chiller boyfriend
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 wild card Megha Dhade: After getting love from Maharashtra, I want to now win over the world
- EntertainmentKoffee With Karan 6: Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh episode promises to be fun-filled affair
- SportsSTATS: Kohli, Rohit break Tendulkar's records
- SportsRangana Herath to retire after first England Test
- SportsECB, Cricket Australia quash spot fixing investigation
- TechnologyGoogle Assistant to answer Airtel's customer-related queries: Here's how it works
- TechnologyOnePlus CEO Pete Lau shares OnePlus 6T camera sample ahead of launch
- TechnologyAirtel introduces prepaid recharge combo packs for Mumbai circle
- LifestyleIs making chocolate as fulfilling as eating it? Hear it from the chocolatiers
Advertisement