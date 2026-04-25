BJP alleges “sheesh mahal 2” over Kejriwal’s new Lodhi Estate bungalow
The BJP intensified its attack on Arvind Kejriwal over his new official residence, while AAP dismissed the allegations as fake and politically motivated
April 25, 2026 16:25 IST
April 25, 2026 16:25 IST
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The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday levelled allegations against Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal over his new official residence at 95 Lodhi Estate in New Delhi
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Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma referred to the bungalow as “Sheesh Mahal 2”, linking it to earlier allegations regarding Kejriwal’s former residence at 6 Flagstaff Road
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He alleged that the Type VII bungalow, allotted to Kejriwal as a national party chief, had been upgraded with high-end facilities using private money
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Verma claimed that the residence includes five bedrooms and four drawing rooms and questioned the source of expenditure on its amenities
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He also sought clarification from AAP regarding the total cost incurred in modifying the residence and the funding behind it
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Verma, who defeated Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat in the assembly elections last year, alleged that AAP's corruption was the reason behind seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party on Friday
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In response, AAP leader Atishi Marlena rejected the allegations and stated that the photographs shared by the BJP leader were not genuine images of Kejriwal’s residence
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She maintained that the claims were politically motivated and suggested transparency across all political leaders regarding official residences