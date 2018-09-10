BIMSTEC joint military exercise begins in Pune
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Hyderabad twin bomb blast case: Two get death sentence, one awarded life imprisonment
- National Herald case: HC dismisses Sonia, Rahul pleas against reopening of their tax assessment
- Sports5th Test Day 4 Live: Cook, Root continue to pile on misery for India
- New UN rights chief slams India for inaction on rights violations report in Kashmir
- Bharat Bandh Live: Normal life hit in some states, BJP slams Opposition for ‘violent’ protest
- EntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan: Manmarziyaan can become the quintessential love story of this generation
- EntertainmentJalebi trailer: Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra starrer leaves a bitter aftertaste
- EntertainmentChetan Bhagat on The Girl in Room No 105: If the book is a hit, we will think of making a film on it
- EntertainmentBefore the teaser, a look at 2.0 posters released so far
- SportsIndia vs England 5th Test Day 4 Live Score
- SportsCook enters record books with farewell Test ton
- SportsI owe it to Federer, Nadal: Novak Djokovic
- TechnologyApple iPad Pro 2018 with Face ID: Rumored features, release date, leaks, etc
- TechnologyGoogle Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch on October 9: Release date, price and everything else you need to know
- TechnologyApple iPhone Xs Plus with 6.5-inch display: Dual-SIM, Apple Pencil support to be included?
- LifestyleModel Winnie Harlow to walk the ramp for Victoria's Secret
Advertisement