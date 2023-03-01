Philanthropist and author Bill Gates delivers the fifth Ramnath Goenka Lecture
Updated: March 1, 2023 20:50 IST
Investor and philanthropist Bill Gates delivered the fifth Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
The subject of the lecture was “Creating an Equal World: The Power of Innovation.” (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
"Some of the focuses of our organisation are global health and inquities reduction," said the Microsoft founder during the lecture. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
Co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates took the stage weeks after the release of his latest book: How to Prevent the Next Pandemic. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
'How to Prevent the Next Pandemic' is a veritable action plan – informed by technology and the latest in vaccine research — to anticipate and address the next health challenge. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
This was the first Ramnath Goenka lecture after the pandemic. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
The lecture is named after the founder of The Indian Express. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
"As the founder of The Indian Express, Ramnath Goenka institued some of the highest standards of journalism in India," noted Gates. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Raghuram Rajan, Pranab Mukherjee, Ranjan Gogoi and S Jaishankar delivered the lecture in previous years.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)