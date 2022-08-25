Bilkis Bano case: Protest across the country against release of 11 convicts
August 25, 2022 12:20:20 pm
August 25, 2022 12:20:20 pm
1 / 11
Activists stage a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano's case by Gujarat government, in Kolkata, Wednesday. (PTI)
2 / 11
Jamia Milia Islamia University students stage a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano's case by Gujarat government, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)
3 / 11
People hold placards during a protest in solidarity with Bilkis Bano, at Dadar in Mumbai, Tuesday. (PTI)
4 / 11
Activists and members of various women organisations stage a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano's case by Gujarat government, at freedom park in Bengaluru, Monday. (PTI)
5 / 11
Activists and members of various women organisations during a protest against the remission of sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano's case by Gujarat government, amid monsoon rains, at freedom park in Bengaluru, Monday. (PTI)
6 / 11
Activists and members of various women organisations stage a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano's case by Gujarat government, at freedom park in Bengaluru, Monday. (PTI)
7 / 11
Muslim Council President Ibrahim Tai during a hunger strike demanding justice in the Bilkis Bano case, outside Minara Masjid in Mumbai, Saturday. (PTI)
8 / 11
Social activists being detained during a protest against the release of 11 people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots under the Gujarat government's remission policy, in Ahmedabad, Friday. (PTI)
9 / 11
Congress workers with 'I am sorry, Bilkis Bano' messages sit on a protest demanding justice for Bilkis Bano at Ashram Road in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
10 / 11
Congress workers getting detained as they protest demanding justice for Bilkis Bano at Ashram Rd, Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
11 / 11
Stree-Mukti Andolan Samiti organised protest against the Gujarat government release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case at Pune's Gudluck chowk. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)