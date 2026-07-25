Bihar bandh over NEET paper leak sees student protests, clashes with police
The bandh elicited a mixed response across the state, with districts like Patna witnessing stone pelting, while Nalanda, Nawada, Jehanabad, and Rohtas had little impact, police said
July 25, 2026 14:49 IST
July 25, 2026 14:49 IST
1 / 8
Members of left-wing student organisations staged demonstrations and clashed with police in several districts of Bihar on Saturday in support of the statewide bandh over the alleged NEET paper leak (Source: Photo by PTI)
2 / 8
In Patna, protesters allegedly pelted stones and bricks at police personnel near Dak Bungalow Chouraha and attempted to breach barricades, following which several students were detained (Source: Photo by PTI)
3 / 8
Police said security had been tightened across the state, with heavy deployment in all districts and all personnel's leave cancelled to maintain law and order (Source: Photo by PTI)
4 / 8
Police held flag march in several areas, including Patna's Paliganj locality, as a precautionary measure.
Administration has ordered private schools in Patna to remain closed during the bandh. (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 8
Protesters carrying banners of All India Students Association (AISA) and Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) blocked the Samastipur-Patna main road by burning tyres and raised slogans against the government (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 8
Nawada witnessed sporadic protests and sloganeering by students near Hospital Mor, but the protest remained peaceful amid heavy police deployment (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 8
In Jehanabad, which witnessed violent students' agitation and stone pelting at the DM residence on Thursday, protests during the bandh remained peaceful (Source: Photo by PTI)
8 / 8
Meanwhile, the students' wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Students' Federation of India (SFI), held a night vigil 'Raat Jaago, Desh Jaago', on Friday in support of the students' struggle at Delhi's Jantar Mantar (Source: Photo by PTI)