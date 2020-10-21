3 / 11

Making his electoral debut in 2015 from Raghopur (Vaishali district), Tejashwi, a former cricketer, has been in active politics for seven years. With the ailing patriarch, Lalu Prasad lodged in a Ranchi jail, far away from the scene of political action in Bihar, the RJD’s reins are with his son Tejashwi, who, so far, has been finding it difficult to come out of his father’s formidable shadow.