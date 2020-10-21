Bihar polls
- Bihar elections: Tejashwi works campaign crowd with promise of jobs and change
- Paliganj: In a Yadav seat, LJP scare makes NDA task harder
- Explained: Who are Mahadalits?
- Sanjay Jaiswal: BJP's friendly face, with right legacy, right moves
- Dipankar Bhattacharya interview
- 23% candidates in first phase of Bihar polls face serious criminal cases: ADR
- Adityanath launches Bihar campaign; rakes up Ram, Kashmir, Pakistan
- Bihar: EC bans publication of uncertified ads on polling day and day before it
- Bihar elections: Oppn alliance tukde-tukde gang, anti-national, says Nadda
- #Politics: Chirag slams BJP leaders for calling LJP ‘vote katua’
- Bihar elections 2020: Know your candidate
Bihar Election: From Nitish Kumar to Pappu Yadav, key political figures to watch out forUpdated: October 21, 2020 8:05:28 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAfter 3 years, GJM leader Gurung appears in public; breaks ties with NDA
- Kanhaiya: 'It's not a referendum on Modi...the anger is against Nitish'
- EntertainmentSanjay Dutt recovers from cancer: Happy to come out victorious from this battle
- EntertainmentDavid Letterman is from Mars, Kim Kardashian is from Venus, but they meet on Earth for a Netflix special
- TrendingSaree, jewellery and a bat: Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photoshoot is going viral
- TrendingKFC's pun after Prince William spotted peeping into an outlet get laughs on social media
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers
- SportsDwayne Bravo ruled out with groin injury, CSK dealt massive blow
- OpinionBanning NPA recognition violates constitutional lanes
- Leaders’ debates during elections around the world
- LifestyleIn Kolkata's Md Ali Park, Goddess Durga slays 'Coronasura', pays tribute to frontline warriors
- TechnologyMi Watch Revolve review: Stylish with some limitations