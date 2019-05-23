Big fight: Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari, Kanhaiya Kumar among key candidates

In probably one of the most controversial ticket distributions, the BJP in Bhopal has fielded 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur against Congress' Digvijaya Singh, whom the saffron party accuses of "propagating the idea of Hindu terror." Since her candidature, Thakur, a hardline Hindutva figure, has had a lot of 'foot in the mouth' moments - from her remarks on police officer Hemant Karkare to Nathuram Godse - forcing the party to seek a report. Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister has been given the mammoth task of bringing Congress to power in this BJP bastion. Congress has not won Bhopal Lok Sabha seat since 1989.