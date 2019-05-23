Toggle Menu Sections
Live TV
Big fight: Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari, Kanhaiya Kumar among key candidateshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/big-fight-rahul-gandhi-nitin-gadkari-kanhaiya-kumar-among-key-candidates-5742133/

Big fight: Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari, Kanhaiya Kumar among key candidates

Spread across seven phases, the bitterly contested Lok Sabha election spanned from April 11 to May 19. As the results start pouring in, let's take a look at some of the prominent candidates.

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

In Gandhinagar, the BJP replaced Lal Krishna Advani with BJP president Amit Shah this year, marking the end of the veteran party leader's electoral career and signalling the emergence of the third generation of party leaders in the BJP. The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat was won by L K Advani six times since 1991, barring the 1996 Lok Sabha polls. Shah is contesting against C J Chavda of Congress.

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

Amethi, which is the traditional stronghold of the Congress party, voted in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 6. The key candidates of the seat are Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Smriti Irani. In Amethi, where Gandhi is seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive time, Irani has put forth a tough competition. In 2014, Irani brought down Rahul’s victory margin to just over a lakh.

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

Held by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lucknow remains a crucial seat for BJP as the party has not lost any Lok Sabha election for last 28 years. With around 13% Muslim population — all parties are trying to woo the Muslim community. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow and will be up against new entrant and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Poonam Sinha and Congress’ self-styled spiritual guru Pramod Krishnam.

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

In Nagpur, BJP's Nitin Gadkari will fight it out against Nana Patole, a former BJP MP, who is now contesting on a Congress ticket. Nagpur is also home to the RSS headquarters and the Sangh Parivar. Despite this, Gadkari is the only second BJP leader to win a Lok Sabha poll from here. Thus, the contest this time is not only Gadkari's re-election bid but also a test to see how the RSS has expanded its clout under the Modi regime.

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

In probably one of the most controversial ticket distributions, the BJP in Bhopal has fielded 2008 Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur against Congress' Digvijaya Singh, whom the saffron party accuses of "propagating the idea of Hindu terror." Since her candidature, Thakur, a hardline Hindutva figure, has had a lot of 'foot in the mouth' moments - from her remarks on police officer Hemant Karkare to Nathuram Godse - forcing the party to seek a report. Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister has been given the mammoth task of bringing Congress to power in this BJP bastion. Congress has not won Bhopal Lok Sabha seat since 1989.

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

In Begusarai, it is the clash of firebrands. In a three-cornered fight, BJP's Giriraj Singh has locked horns with RJD's Tanweer Hassan and political debutant Kanhaiya Kumar. The CPI is banking on the former JNU student leader to revive the Left in this seat that was once its bastion and is often called as the 'Leningrad of Bihar'. While Singh and Kumar belong to the upper caste Bhumihar community - a dominant force in the area, Hassan is believed to be a popular face among the Yadav's and Muslims.

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

SP's Azam Khan and BJP's Jaya Prada will clash in Rampur. The Congress, which has fielded Sanjay Kapoor, is expected to cut into the BJP Hindu votes, making Jaya Prada’s job tougher. Azam Khan's "Khaki underwear" jibe against Jaya Prada got him an EC notice and is also expected to affect his vote share, exit polls show. A little over 50 per cent of the electorate in Rampur is Muslim.

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

In her debut election in 12 years of career in politics, DMK MP Kanimozhi (daughter of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi) is pitted against BJP State President Tamilisai Soundararajan in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency (also called Tuticorin).

Lok sabha election results, Top constituencies list, top constituencies, Top candidates in 2019, Lok sabha elections 2019, election news, winning party, BJP, Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), Mahagathbandhan, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express

The East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency is seeing a tight contest between cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir of BJP, Atishi of AAP and Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress. The seat is currently held by BJP's Maheish Girri of BJP who had won by defeating AAP's Rajmohan Gandhi in 2014.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android