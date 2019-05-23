Big fight: Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari, Kanhaiya Kumar among key candidates

In Nagpur, BJP's Nitin Gadkari will fight it out against Nana Patole, a former BJP MP, who is now contesting on a Congress ticket. Nagpur is also home to the RSS headquarters and the Sangh Parivar. Despite this, Gadkari is the only second BJP leader to win a Lok Sabha poll from here. Thus, the contest this time is not only Gadkari's re-election bid but also a test to see how the RSS has expanded its clout under the Modi regime.