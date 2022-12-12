Gujarat oath-taking ceremony: Bhupendra Patel back as CM, new 17-member cabinet sworn in
Updated: December 12, 2022 5:43:48 pm
BJP leader Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat Chief Minister for a second consecutive time at 2 pm Monday in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)
Patel first took the oath in September 2021 as the CM, replacing Vijay Rupani. In the recent assembly election, he was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government. (PTI Photo)
BJP leader Bhupendra Patel greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his oath- taking ceremony in Gandhi Nagar on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat presents a bouquet to BJP leader Bhupendra Patel and administers the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat. (PTI Photo)
Patel won the Ghatlodia seat, part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Along with Patel, several BJP leaders, including Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma, took oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet Monday. (Express Photo by. Nirmal Harindran)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, and the Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states attended the event. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)