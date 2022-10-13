Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi climbs atop 80-feet overhead tank, waves national flag
October 13, 2022 10:30:29 pm
Rahul Gandhi, participating in the Karnataka leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, climbed atop an 80-feet overhead tank on Thursday and waved the national flag. (Special arrangement)
Along with the former Congress president, Karnataka Congress leaders also joined him on top of the tank. (Special arrangement)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Thursday, said the BJP and RSS would face the full force of his party if they attacked the people of Karnataka and their language. (Special arrangement)
Addressing a public meeting in Molakalmuru town in Chitradurga district as part of ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Gandhi said unemployed youth asked him why they cannot give their tests in Kannada. (Special arrangement)
Rahul Gandhi carries a child while on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo: Twitter@INCIndia)
“These are some ideas the BJP and the RSS are promoting. For them Kannada is a secondary language. It is not to be respected. For us, Kannada is of primary importance," Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: Twitter@INCIndia)
Rahul Gandhi spends time with children. (Photo: Twitter@INCIndia)