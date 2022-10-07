Bharat Jodo Yatra: Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh’s mother and sister walk with Rahul Gandhi
Updated: October 7, 2022 9:24:24 pm
Indira and Kavita Lankesh, the mother and sister of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and marched along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday. (Photo: Rahul Gandhi/ Twitter)
They joined the foot march at Bhuvanahalli village of Nagamangala taluk in Karnataka. (PTI)
Rahul marched hand in hand with the duo, before requesting Indira to follow the march in a car. He escorted her back before continuing the march with Kavita, a filmmaker, who walked for around three kilometres with the Congress leader. (PTI)
During the march, Rahul enquired about the progress in Gauri Lankesh murder case, Kavita said. (PTI)
“He sought to know why the killers had assassinated her,” Kavita said, adding that divisive politics was rampant in Karnataka. (PTI)