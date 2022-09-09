Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Party’s ‘long battle’ to unite the country
September 9, 2022 8:55:57 pm
September 9, 2022 8:55:57 pm
1 / 12
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (Uniting India rally) in Kanyakumari on September 7. The yatra is being billed by the party as the longest rally mounted in the country over the last century. (PTI Photo)
2 / 12
Urging everyone to participate in the yatra, the Congress last week stated that the rally is meant to provide an alternative to the ‘”politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice” and to the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities. (PTI Photo)
3 / 12
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and party workers during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
4 / 12
The tagline or slogan for the nationwide foot march is “mile kadam, jude vatan” (walk together, unite the country). In Pic: Political activist Yogendra Yadav with Congress 'padyatris' takes rest during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo)
5 / 12
Congress workers take rest during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, in Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo)
6 / 12
Congress workers participating in the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' form a queue to receive food being distributed to them, at a temporary campsite, in Nagercoil. (PTI Photo)
7 / 12
The picture shows one of the rooms built inside a container for Congress leaders participating in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nagercoil. (PTI Photo)
8 / 12
The containers are parked in colour-coded zones, depending on the number of beds they have. The ones in the yellow zone, for example, have one bed each, a couch and attached bathrooms. Rahul Gandhi stays in one of these, Container No. 1. (PTI Photo)
9 / 12
The blue zone containers have two beds each, with a washroom. The red and orange zone containers house up to four people, without a washroom. The pink zone is for the women yatris, with four beds — lower and upper — and attached bathrooms. (PTI Photo)
10 / 12
Bharat Yatris and other Congress supporters during their 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo)
11 / 12
The Congress asserted that its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is not a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in any manner, but its objective is to ensure that the concerns and demands of the people reach Delhi. (PTI Photo)
12 / 12
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)