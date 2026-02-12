Bharat Bandh sees mixed impact across Punjab as trade unions and farmers stage protests
The Bharat Bandh was called by the trade unions to show their “resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government”
Updated: February 12, 2026 16:33 IST
A nationwide Bharat Bandh called by a joint forum of 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) witnessed a mixed response across Punjab on Thursday, with protests held at multiple locations across the state
Trade unions, farmer groups, and labour organisations organised dharnas at several places to protest what they described as anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies of the central government
Despite the protest activities, daily life across Punjab remained largely unaffected, with markets, offices, factories, schools, and banks continuing normal operations
The strike aimed to demonstrate resistance against central government policies that trade unions claim undermine workers’ rights, farmers’ interests, and national economic priorities
Punjab Roadways and PRTC bus services experienced partial disruption after transport unions extended support to the bandh, citing their own pending demands and grievances
A reduced number of government buses operated on roads during the strike, while private bus services continued functioning normally across most routes
Politically, the bandh received support from both the opposition Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, reflecting cross-party backing for the protest
The Aam Aadmi Party stated that it supported the nationwide strike over concerns about an alleged secret agreement between the Trump and Modi governments and announced plans to hold protests in every district of Punjab
The AAP government’s public support for the bandh stood in stark contrast to its administrative response. On Wednesday evening, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) issued a letter warning its employees of severe disciplinary action if found participating in the February 12 strike
The caution letter directed that no PSPCL office should be closed and all cash counters must remain open. It stated that any employee availing even two hours of leave would be marked absent for the entire day, while no leave other than medical leave would be sanctioned