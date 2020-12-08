Top news
- Follow LIVE updates on farmers' protest and Bharat bandh today here
- Bharat Bandh today: Borders under watch, so is Agriculture Minister’s home
- First details of immunisation emerge: shots in batches of 100 people; 30 minutes each
- In UP, ‘love jihad’ has two faces: man jailed in one case, woman gets police escort in other
- Jet Airways may resume operations next year
- Method behind the madness: Decoding Hardik Pandya and his explosive batting
- Maharashtra OBC ministers want caste-based survey, proportionate budget outlays
- Explained: In criticism & lawsuit, debate over coding for kids
- India, Nepal review infra development along border
- In gujarat on Bharat bandh: ‘No politics’ but certain APMCs to be shut today
Farmers’ ‘Bharat Bandh’ call gets support from all cornersUpdated: December 8, 2020 12:47:03 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- UK gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as world watches
- PM Modi says mobile technology to be used for COVID-19 vaccination drive
- EntertainmentUnpaused trailer: Of life during lockdown and new beginnings
- EntertainmentTrading box office for streaming, but stars still want their money
- TrendingVideo of Rajasthan couple's wedding in PPE kits outside COVID centre goes viral
- TrendingWoman claims govt ‘snatched’ her sandals to stop farmers' protest and social media has a lot to say
- SportsIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online
- SportsDecoding Hardik Pandya's method behind the madness
- OpinionFarmers’ protest questions reform that promotes efficiency of agriculture, not well-being of agriculturists
- In previous term, when NDA govt withdrew an Ordinance amid protests
- LifestyleCooked five things in 75 minutes to represent family, my heritage: MasterChef contestant Dev Mishra
- TechnologyAt IMC, Mukesh Ambani promises Jio 5G rollout in 2021