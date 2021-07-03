13 / 15

Police officers are seen through the hole of a guillotine which was brought to a protest against the visit of Spain’s King Felipe VI to Barcelona Spain, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Supporters of independence for Catalonia have protested against a visit to its regional capital Barcelona by Spain’s King Felipe VI who is a symbol of rule from Madrid. The visit came as high-level efforts to allay tensions there gain new momentum. The king is in Barcelona to help mark the opening of a major international wireless trade fair. (AP Photo)