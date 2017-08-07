2 / 5

Mumbaikars, including three million commuters who use BEST buses daily as their lifeline, faced a harrowing time as the entire fleet of nearly 3,800 buses remained in bus depots across the city as employees belonging to nine unions didn't work. However, the strike proved a boon for auto-rickshaws and taxis which were in huge demand to ferry people going from one place to another or railway stations. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)