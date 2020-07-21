- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Pune: 3 brothers die within 6 days of each other, couple leaves 13-year-old daughter behind
- Covid death data: Glaring gap in figures by Gujarat health dept, Surat local authorities
- Govt urges states to add labs to ramp up testing, get more kits
- Data hints Delhi may be past peak, but can’t let guard down: Dr Randeep Guleria
- Much awaited Oxford vaccine gets immune response in early tests
- Phase 2 of surveillance: 122 super-spreaders test positive in Ahmedabad
- No breathability norms in place, ‘sweat chamber’ PPE kits pile up
Bengaluru streets near to empty during week-long lockdown, commercial establishments shutUpdated: July 21, 2020 6:27:02 pm
