- Builders get conditional nod to operate ongoing projects in Mumbai, Pune
- ‘I don’t know why Bengal not testing more. Have enough kits,’ says NICED Director
- Tamil Nadu outlier but on an average, 69% of COVID-19 cases in each state from just 3 districts
- Covid-19: Gadchiroli count zero, but fears uptick in Maoist violence
- From Ahmedabad to Ajmer, train comes with medicine for autistic teen
- Chhattisgarh to blacklist 3 firms for defaulting on rapid test kits tender
- ‘Thrown out of quarters by VIPs, told to go back to native village’: ACP's gunman who tested positive
Deserted streets, closed shops: Here’s what Bengaluru looks like under lockdownPublished: April 18, 2020 3:35:29 pm
- Cities21 Navy personnel test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai facility, numbers expected to rise
- LIVE: India's Covid-19 death toll nears 500
- Entertainment10 evergreen Marathi comedy films you can watch online
- EntertainmentSS Rajamouli to work with Mahesh Babu after RRR
- TrendingThis parody of 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo' amid lockdown has netizens laughing out loud
- TrendingMexican drug lord El Chapo's daughter and cartels hand out coronavirus aid
- SportsWill survival of the richest emerge as cricket's new jungle law?
- SportsKuldeep Yadav recalls the moment MS Dhoni lost his cool with him
- OpinionThe migrant labour and the unemployed will be demanding their rights, not our mercy
- Ways and Means Advances: what is it, and how far will relaxation of limit help?
- TechnologyOnline classes: Why teaching and learning remotely is a learning experience for all