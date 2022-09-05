Traffic snarls, boats on roads: Bengaluru flooded for second time in a week
September 5, 2022 5:36:46 pm
Bengaluru recorded 131.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, making it the wettest September day since 2014, according to India Meteorological Department. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
The Met department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, warning heavy rains in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Bellari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamangaluru, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumkur and Shivamogga till Wednesday. (Express photo)
A second heavy downpour in less than a week once again left several areas in Bengaluru city submerged in knee-deep water on Monday morning (Express photo)
Amid heavy rains in Bengaluru, people take part in Ganesh procession and immersion at Ulsoor lake. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Fire fighters evacuate residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Rescuers try to pull out a car from the flooded Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur. (PTI Photo)
Residents sits in a boat along with a pet as fire fighters evacuate people from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Southern Karnataka is presently under the influence of a cyclonic circulation located over the Comorin region besides a north-south trough running to central Madhya Pradesh (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru saw huge traffic jams owing to waterlogging in most areas. (PTI Photo)
Karnataka is among the wettest states in the country this year (PTI Photo)