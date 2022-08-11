Bengaluru’s Lal Bagh blossoms as Independence Day nearsAugust 11, 2022 3:55:00 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
- Economy losing money, distributing freebies a 'serious issue': SC
- EntertainmentLaal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
- EntertainmentRaksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
- Trending‘Freediving is his calling’: French man breaks deep dive world record with bi-fins
- TrendingWatch: Artists perform Kuthu, a folk dance from Tamil Nadu, during CWG closing ceremony
- SportsGuru who showed the light
- SportsChess an escape from war for South Sudan's players
- OpinionThe Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
- ExplainedNitish Kumar as PM? Why it's easier said than done
- LifestyleMindy Kaling savours 'dreamy dosas' at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant
- TechnologyiQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ