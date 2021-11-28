15 / 15

Shefali Bhuiyan, another local sitting in the backyard of her dilapidated house, said, "If I could harden the banks of the river, I would be saved. So many people come, take pictures and then disappear. But our situation does not change. Does the government care about us at all? The island is shrinking, our lands and homes are disappearing into the river. But no one cares. Our very existence may soon be lost in the river." (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)