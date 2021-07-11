5 / 9

He states that the period of 1970-71 was again terrible. The liberation war of Bangladesh began and people started leaving the country in groups. There was no work as the demand for idols decreased. Prices of raw materials went up. Along with this, the Naxal movement was going on in Kolkata. Bombing was everywhere. Bodies were lying on roads. The situation continued to be grim up until the 80's, he says.