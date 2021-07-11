Must Read
- How Roberto Mancini has transformed Euro finalists Italy
- IMD gets it wrong again as monsoon continues to elude Delhi
- Centre cannot interfere in state cooperative sector, says NCP president Sharad Pawar
- Explained: How US anti-trust order could impact big tech elsewhere
- Delhi further unlocks: Educational trainings in schools, colleges get a nod; physical classes still a no
- 'Lionel Messi played Copa America final with an injury'
- Indian-origin player Samir Banerjee wins Wimbledon Boys' singles title
This 80-yr-old has seen famine, war, Naxal movement, and Covid. How his art taught him survivalUpdated: July 11, 2021 9:18:35 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- North East IndiaAfter HC questions data, Tripura maintains: 'Covid vaccination figures are accurate'
- SportsWimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Final: Follow Live Updates here
- EntertainmentValimai motion poster: Ajith zooms into your heart with first look, watch
- EntertainmentBhuj The Pride of India teaser: Ajay Devgn promises to ignite the fire of patriotism
- Trending'Nothing but respect': Heartwarming hug between an emotional Neymar and Messi goes viral
- TrendingThis 94-year-old fulfilled her lifelong wish to see herself in a white wedding gown
- SportsWimbledon 2021 Men's Final: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini LIVE
- SportsIndian-origin player Samir Banerjee wins Wimbledon Boys' singles title
- OpinionShe Said: When Lucy learnt to drive, and other stories
- Shift in stand, WhatsApp accounts safe for now
- TechnologyIIT grads make Stamurai, an app to make speech therapy accessible