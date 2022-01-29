9 / 19

Written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte back in 1847, 'Abide With Me' had been part of the Beating the Retreat ceremony since 1950. The hymn was dropped by the government on the grounds that playing more Indian tunes would be appropriate in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a move that has been criticised by Opposition parties. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)