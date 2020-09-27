7 / 9

Pradeep Babu, a resident of Puri district in Odisha, is a Babughat masseur. He said that they charge Rs 100 per hour for the massage, which is 'much less' than the labour required for the job. According to Pradeep, their new generation was already drifting away from this profession, and the coronavirus pandemic has proved to be the last straw. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)