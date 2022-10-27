Avian flu outbreak confirmed in Kerala district, ducks culling begins
October 27, 2022 8:16:11 pm
,
With the outbreak of avian flu being confirmed among ducks in the district, authorities began operations to cull over 20,000 birds in Vazhuthanam ward.
The presence of the infection was confirmed following a recent lab test of samples in the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. As many as 20,471 ducks would be killed and eight Rapid Response Teams (RRTs).
Even after the completion of the culling procedures, the surveillance of the Health and Animal Welfare Departments would continue in Haripad Municipality, Pallipad Panchayat and nearby areas for a week.
(Express Photo)
A ban has already been imposed on transportation of birds within one kilometer radius of the disease outbreak.
Authorities asked people to be vigilant in the wake of the outbreak of disease as there are chances of the spread of the infection among humans from birds.
(Express Photo)