Educated at Victoria College (now Laxmibai College), Gwalior and DAV College, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Vajpayee holds an M.A (Political Science) degree and has many literary, artistic and scientific accomplishments to his credit. In pic: BJP leaders and his party supporters come out after meeting with then president K R Narayanan at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. L to R - A B Vajpayee, Jaswant Sinha, George Fernandes, L K Advani. (Express archive photo by Arvind Yadav)