At Fit India Movement launch, PM Modi says it’s a step towards healthy India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched a nationwide campaign named ‘Fit India Movement’, and said the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

After a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of the country’s indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, PM Modi said that technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle. (PTI)

PM Modi asked everyone to take up sports as lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension are increasing in India. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Live telecast of Fit India Movement launch programme at Sama sports complex in Vadodara with several sportspersons being present. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

PM Modi also congratulated young National Sports awards winners and lauded India’s sporting achievements. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

