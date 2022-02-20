Must Read
- In Bundelkhand, stray cattle creep up on BJP as farmers tire of options
- Ravish Tiwari: At IIT, ‘woh kehta thha usko pyaar ho gaya journalism se...’
- A first for both: Yogi in crowded fray, Akhilesh in triangular bout
- Three women, three families and their battle for Bidhuna
- Board knew of NSE chief’s misconduct but let her resign with glowing praise
- Laptop to create, iPad to curate and phone to communicate: Nilekani recipe to stay focused
- The Sunday Profile | Ilker Ayci: Waiting to take off
- Deepika Padukone: I've made several mistakes, choices... I've grown to be comfortable being who I am
- Ganguly said as long as I am here, you would be in team: Wriddhiman Saha
Assembly Elections 2022: People turn out in large numbers to vote in Punjab, UPUpdated: February 20, 2022 3:02:04 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- As new CEO & MD of Air India, Ilker Ayci has his flight path charted out
- Live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut says Gangubai Kathiawadi will turn Rs 200 crore into ashes at box office: 'Biggest drawback of the film...'
- EntertainmentVikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's haldi photos will leave you asking for more. See pics
- TrendingMeet Dobby: UK zoo welcomes its first aardvark born after 90 years
- Trending'Very skilled': Air India pilot earns praises online for safe landing amid Storm Eunice
- SportsGanguly said as long as I am here, you would be in team: Wriddhiman Saha
- SportsRanji Trophy: Pujara scores 91 after being dropped from Test side
- OpinionConfusing Islam with Islamism
- Why is India responding to foreign criticism?
- LifestyleFrom Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 14-Feb 20)
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord CE 2 review: When ‘basic’ isn’t a bad thing