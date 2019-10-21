India News Assembly elections 2019: Voting begins in Haryana and Maharashtra Besides the Assembly polls, bye-elections is also underway in Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Polling is expected to conclude at 6 pm. Voting for 90 seats of Haryana, where the BJP is an eyeing an easy victory, is underway. In pic: (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The BJP-led by Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats, while the Congress is hoping to recover from its rout and make a comeback in Haryana. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Polling is also underway in Maharashtra, where the upbeat BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is seeking a second straight term. Besides the two states, bypolls are underway in 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) Among the early voters were Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, TikTok star and BJP candidate Sonali Phogat as well as wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The active northeast monsoon has ensured heavy showers across Kerala on a day when voters in five Assembly seats scheduled for bye-elections will exercise their rights. In pic: Ernakulam district collector S Suhas casting his vote. (Express photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar going to Karnal by Jan Shatabdi Train from Chandigarh railway station to cast his vote in Karnal on Monday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) I&B minister Prakash Javadekar after casting his vote at Balshikshan mandir in Kothrud on Monday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)