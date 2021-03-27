Latest news
- 10 Covid patients killed after fire in hospital located in Mumbai mall
- Tribunal ruling is overturned, SC backs Tata decision to sack Cyrus Mistry
- In Gujarat Bill, better lifestyle is allurement for conversion
- BJP will bring laws on love, land jihad: Shah
- Only PM’s beard growing, not economy: Mamata
- Can polls in Puducherry be deferred, HC asks Election Commission
Decision 2021: Bengal, Assam vote in big numbersUpdated: March 27, 2021 6:22:35 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sheikh Hasina
- Choice now between disinvestment or shutting down: Aviation Minister on Air India's future
- EntertainmentAkshay Kumar to play a magician in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re? Check out his first look here
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: Akshaye Khanna movies
- Trending'Marine uprising has begun': After Suez Canal, a boat blocks Florida highway triggering jokes
- TrendingWatch: This kid tried to feed leaves to giraffe in zoo enclosure, here's what happened next
- SportsIndia look to end England tour with hat-trick of series wins
- Sports'He can feel free to call me': Bairstow hits back at Sunil Gavaskar
- OpinionBengal has an impossible choice to make this election
- What is vaccine wastage, and how can it be prevented?
- LifestyleHalle Berry responds to radio host who compared her skin colour to 'toast level'
- TechnologyOnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Which one is the right pick for you?