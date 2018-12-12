India News Celebrations, disappointments at party offices as results pour in Bringing an end to its prolonged electoral losses since 2014, the Congress ousted the BJP to capture Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Congress workers celebrating at party office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. While Congress has emerged as the single largest party in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it has overpowered the BJP in Chhattisgarh. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The election results are a double victory for Rahul Gandhi as this shows that the BJP under Modi is no longer invincible and that the results mark his one year as the Congress chief. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) In Madhya Pradesh, both the parties are locked in a neck-and-neck contest. Congress, with 114 seats, is just short of the magic number — 116, while the BJP has 109 seats to its credit. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Deserted BJP office on Tuesday. This is the first time, however, that the Congress has defeated the BJP and won a majority in direct contests since 2014. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) MNF supporters celebrate the party’s win in Mizoram on Tuesday. The Opposition Mizo National Front, which has been out of power for 10 years, has emerged as the front-runner. (Source: Lafava photography) Ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections, the results deliver a momentum to the challenger, Congress, and a reality check to the ruler, BJP. In Pic: BJP office in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is back after 15 years with an absolute majority, while in Rajasthan the party fell two seats short of crossing the 101-majority mark. (Express photo by Partha Paul) BJP party members keenly watching the election results at Nariman point in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Congress workers celebrating outside Sachin Pilot's residence. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan together account for 65 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP had won 62 in 2014 when the Modi wave swept the Hindi heartland. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Deserted BJP head office on Tuesday morning in New Delhi. The reverses for the BJP in the Hindi heartland threw wide open the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which until a few months ago appeared to be in its grip. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) After Congress’ impressive gains in the states, the question remains: who will be CM? (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the outcome was a "clear message" to the Modi government that people are not happy with it and time has come for a change. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) PM Modi said the BJP accepts' people's mandate with humility. Congratulating Congress, TRS and MNF, Modi on Twitter wrote, "Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today's results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India." (Express photo by Anil Sharma) BJP workers at party headquarters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This is the first time that Chhattisgarh witnessed a triangular fight. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The results will have a bearing on efforts to forge opposition unity for the 2019 elections. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Jubilant Congress workers celebrating in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)