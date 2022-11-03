4 / 7

Another seat that has a nation-wide attention is the Andheri East bypoll which became necessary following the sudden demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May. The battle is a significant contest for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as it is the first election following a rebellion spearheaded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.