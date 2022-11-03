Assembly bypolls today: 7 seats in 6 states go to polls
November 3, 2022 11:51:19 am
By-elections are being held in seven Assembly constituencies in six states on Thursday. The seats that have gone to polls are Adampur in Haryana; Andheri East (Maharashtra); Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar; Munugode in Telangana; Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh; and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
In this image, security personnel are seen leaving for their assigned poll duty ahead of the Mokama assembly by-election, in Patna, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Voting process continues peacefully and smoothly at all 256 polling stations from 7 am today in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha's '166 - Andheri East' Vidhan Sabha Constituency, according to the Mumbai Suburban District.
Another seat that has a nation-wide attention is the Andheri East bypoll which became necessary following the sudden demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May. The battle is a significant contest for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as it is the first election following a rebellion spearheaded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.
Ramesh Latke’s wife Rutuja is the Thackeray-led Sena’s candidate
Many of the poll battles will be about a fierce contest between the BJP and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The votes will be counted on November 6.
This is also the first time that the Sena is contesting an election with the support of its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).