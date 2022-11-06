Bypoll results: BJP wins four of seven Assembly seats, KCR takes Munugode
Updated: November 6, 2022 8:01:14 pm
In Gola Gokarannath bypoll, BJP candidate Aman Giri won by defeating Samajwadi party pick Vinay Tiwari with a margin of 34,298 votes. (Photo credit: BJP4UP/Twitter screen grab)
BJP candidate Aman Giri receives the 'Certificate of Election' after winning the Gola Gokarannath seat in Lakhimpur Kheri district. (PTI Photo)
Supporters of the BJP celebrate the party's victory by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets in front of the party office in Lucknow. (Photo credit: BJP4UP/Twitter screen grab)
Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena celebrated the victory in Mumbai. Thackeray said Rutuja Latke's victory in the bypoll shows people are supportive of Shiv Sena.
(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Rutuja Latke went to Matoshree to meet Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray after her victory on Sunday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)
The supporters were seen celebrating outside Shiv Sena Bhavan. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Adampur: BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the bypoll by securing 67,492 (51.32%) votes while his nearest rival Congress’s Jai Prakash got 51,752 (39.35%) votes. In picture,
Bhavya Bishnoi celebrates with his grandmother Jasma Devi. (PTI Photo)
BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi receives the 'Certificate of Election' after winning from the Adampur seat. (PTI Photo)
BJP candidate Kusum Devi flashes the victory sign after winning in Gopalganj by-assembly elections with 70053 (41.6% )votes in Gopalganj, Bihar. Devi's nearest rival, RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta, got 68,259 (40.53%) votes. (PTI Photo)
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council Samrat Choudhary and others celebrate BJP candidate Kusum Devi's victory. (PTI Photo)
RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes the victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency by 79,744 (53.44%) votes in the Bihar Assembly by-elections. Her nearest rival, BJP candidate Sonam Devi got 63003 (42.22%) votes. (PTI Photo)
13 / 16
Amidst supporters celebrating RJD candidate Neelam Devi's win in the Mokama assembly constituency, ANI quoted Devi saying, "This is the win of the people of Mokama & the defeat of BJP's pride." (PTI Photo)
BJP leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi with supporters celebrates party candidate Suryavanshi Suraj's victory in Dhamnagar constituency by-election in Bhadrak district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He won with 80351 (49.09%) votes. (PTI Photo)
In Munugodu, TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy wins the Munugodu assembly constituency with a total of 97006 (42.95%) votes. While, his nearest rival, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy got 86697 (38.38%) votes. (@trspartyonline/Twitter screen grab)
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters celebrate Munugode Assembly constituency by-election results at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)