Assam reopens Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for public after rainy season
October 12, 2022 4:16:59 pm
The Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, which is known for its Indian one-horned rhino population, reopened for tourists on Tuesday after being closed during the rainy season. (AP Photo)
The sanctuary was reopened in the presence of State Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Jagiroad MLA Pijush Hazarika. (AP Photo)
In this picture, tourists on elephants watch a pair of mother and calf one-horned Rhinoceros in the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Assam. (AP Photo)
Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is also home to more than 2000 migratory birds and various reptiles. Besides rhinoceros, the sanctuary has other animals such as leopards, wild boars, barking deer, and wild buffaloes (AP Photo)
In this picture, a mahout is seen making a devotional offering to an elephant before the start of elephant safari for tourists in the Sanctuary. (AP Photo)
In Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, there are now around 93 rhinos, a ten per cent increase over the last six years. In picture, a mahout on his elephant is seen waiting for tourists before the start of elephant safari for tourists (AP Photo)
The 93 rhinos are surviving on merely 16 square km area of the park. (AP Photo)
In this picture, a mahout is seen cleaning the tusks of an elephant before the start of elephant safari for tourists. (AP Photo)