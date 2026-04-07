Assam Police searches Pawan Khera’s Delhi home after complaint by CM Sarma’s wife
Congress leader Pawan Khera had earlier claimed that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan holds three passports
April 7, 2026 15:18 IST
April 7, 2026 15:18 IST
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An Assam Police team, assisted by Delhi Police, reached Congress leader Pawan Khera’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday in connection with a case registered by the Crime Branch of Assam Police, officials said
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The development came two days after Khera, during a press conference, alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan held three passports and possessed undisclosed foreign assets
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Khera had also shared images of documents that purportedly showed properties in Bhuyan’s name in the UAE and a company registered in Wyoming, United States, which he claimed were not disclosed in Sarma’s affidavit
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Following these allegations, Riniki Bhuyan filed a complaint against Khera, leading to the registration of a case by the Assam Police Crime Branch under forgery and related charges, according to DCP Crime Debajit Nath
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At the time of the police action, Khera was not present at his Delhi residence, as officials carried out the search in connection with the case
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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Khera had left Guwahati earlier and was believed to have travelled to Hyderabad, adding that the law would take its own course in the matter
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Responding to the allegations, Riniki Bhuyan said that the images of her purported passport circulated by Khera were AI-generated and edited, and alleged a sustained attempt to defame her and her family
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A Congress leader close to Khera maintained that the claims raised by him warranted investigation, and alleged that instead of probing the matter, police action was being pursued, noting that Khera was not in Delhi at the time